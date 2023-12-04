Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 598,378 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,692,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,378 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up approximately 2.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $250,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. 330,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,057. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

