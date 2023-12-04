Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,429. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its 200-day moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upped their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

