Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.58

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. CSFB cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

