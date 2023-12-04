Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis stock remained flat at $15.50 during midday trading on Monday. Elis has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

