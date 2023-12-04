Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Entergy stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.