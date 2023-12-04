EOS Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. EOS has a market capitalization of $781.76 million and $180.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002432 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002913 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002265 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,110,320,040 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.