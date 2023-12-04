Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 656,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

EVE Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EVEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. EVE has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that EVE will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVE by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 160,973 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

