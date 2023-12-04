Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,498.0 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Shares of EVKIF opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.27.
About Evonik Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.