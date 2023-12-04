Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,498.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.27.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

