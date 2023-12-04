EVR Research LP Has $27.28 Million Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Ecovyst accounts for about 7.3% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 12.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 678,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 152,509 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Ecovyst by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ecovyst by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,965 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.