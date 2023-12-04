EVR Research LP Raises Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the quarter. SoundThinking accounts for about 3.3% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. EVR Research LP owned about 4.58% of SoundThinking worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 668,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 103,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SoundThinking by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. TheStreet cut SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

SoundThinking Price Performance

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $22.74 on Monday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

