EVR Research LP Trims Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

EVR Research LP reduced its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,500 shares during the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises makes up about 1.3% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 0.90% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 339,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after buying an additional 239,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,256,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $12,500,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 157,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,602,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,711 shares in the company, valued at $727,617.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 157,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $183,144.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,602,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,723.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 290,686 shares of company stock worth $330,947 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

