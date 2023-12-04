Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for 2.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.52% of Exact Sciences worth $88,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.98 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

