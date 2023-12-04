Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $1,142.44 and last traded at $1,142.44, with a volume of 11161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.71.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,524 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $941.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.13. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

