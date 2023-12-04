Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.35. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $180.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.