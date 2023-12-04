FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FGEN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 189.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,557,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,559,903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,472.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 165,364 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,093.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260,510 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 81.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 981.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 783,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

