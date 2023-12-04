Financial Contrast: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 8.93% 15.46% 8.52% Sensus Healthcare -3.58% -1.93% -1.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 14 1 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $60.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 380.11%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $12.68 billion 6.49 $698.00 million $0.82 68.46 Sensus Healthcare $24.94 million 1.60 $24.24 million ($0.06) -40.50

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Sensus Healthcare on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, that uses in the treatment of coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, atherectomy, and thrombectomy systems to treat arterial and venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

