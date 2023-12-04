First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTCS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,136. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

