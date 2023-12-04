First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,677,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,316,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.60 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

