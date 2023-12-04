FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for approximately 4.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of FirstService worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $158.27. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,805. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

