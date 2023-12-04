Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

