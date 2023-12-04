Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.05.

Five Below stock opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

