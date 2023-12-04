Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 511,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,375. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.