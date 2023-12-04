Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 107,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Flora Growth Price Performance
NASDAQ FLGC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,491. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flora Growth
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Ozempic vs. Mounjaro:: Battle of the bulge
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.