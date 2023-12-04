Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 107,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FLGC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,491. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

