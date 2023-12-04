Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

