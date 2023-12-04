Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance
Shares of FRSX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,879. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 4,252.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
