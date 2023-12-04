Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of FRSX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,879. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 4,252.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

