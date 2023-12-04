FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Down 0.4 %

RAIL opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.94. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

