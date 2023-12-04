Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 196,211 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,211 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of MongoDB worth $95,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in MongoDB by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,107,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $11.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $423.41. 572,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.02 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

