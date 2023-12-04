Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Equifax worth $67,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Equifax by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $223.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average of $202.96. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $240.35.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

