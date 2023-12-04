Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 6,086 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $59,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,027,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.52. The company had a trading volume of 126,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.