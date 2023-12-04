Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $222.18 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises 2.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.25% of XPO worth $222,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 147,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

