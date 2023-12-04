Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $63.08 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $63,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 3,648,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,623,775. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.