Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $83.44 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $83,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $709.38. The company had a trading volume of 154,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,641. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $649.31 and a 200-day moving average of $646.38. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $730.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

