Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $61,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $112,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $112,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,852 shares of company stock valued at $387,883. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

UCTT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,951. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

