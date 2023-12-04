Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,820 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.63% of EnerSys worth $72,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after buying an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

