Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,114 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $74,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778,299. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

