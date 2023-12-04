Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 30,262 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,262 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $78,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.21. 1,557,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,026. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

