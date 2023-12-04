Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 543,025 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.85% of Planet Fitness worth $51,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

