Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 61,161 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,161 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $70,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $82,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5 %

WCN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.27. The company had a trading volume of 248,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

