Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSE FRO opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

