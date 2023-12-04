FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $224.20

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.20 and last traded at $224.20, with a volume of 10649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.08.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

