Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,095,000 after buying an additional 121,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

