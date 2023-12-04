Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $409.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

