Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

View Our Latest Report on ARE

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.