Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 697 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $303.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

