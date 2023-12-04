Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.80.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,127.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $575.39 and a 1-year high of $1,130.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $941.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $869.13.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,524. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

