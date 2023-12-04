Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,334. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $413.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.27 and a 200 day moving average of $394.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

