Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Simon Gordon Douglas Buys 100,565 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 100,565 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028.25 ($6,351.21).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Down 20.0 %
Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.88).
About Fusion Antibodies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Antibodies
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.