Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Simon Gordon Douglas Buys 100,565 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 100,565 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028.25 ($6,351.21).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Down 20.0 %

Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Fusion Antibodies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.88).

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

