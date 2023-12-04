GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GME stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of -0.28. GameStop has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GameStop by 366.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 457.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

