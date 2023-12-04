GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

