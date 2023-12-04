General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.